Taapsee Pannu spoke about her love for sarees and how it makes her feel. The actress has been seen wearing the Indian attire during her time at the Paris Olympics 2024

Taapsee Pannu on her love for sarees: For me, it is my casual and holiday attire'

A one-of-a-kind actress, Taapsee Pannu has truly created her own niche, with her name associated with blockbuster after blockbuster. Rightly called the queen of the alternate box office, Taapsee seems to truly own her birthday month, August. While the actress has an amazing lineup of films this month, she is all set for her much-anticipated sequel of 'Haseen Dillruba', ''Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. Taapsee aka Rani is currently in Paris walking on the streets wearing an all new avatar. Taapsee can be seen sporting sarees but this is not a casual drape, she has made the look seem more comfy and appealing for her female fans as it also resonates with her character Rani, a free-spirited young beautiful woman.

Taapsee recently collaborated with a Suta to launch her sarees, the designs of which have been chosen by Taapsee herself. The collection is called #TAPCollection. Talking about this Taapsee said, "Regarding the Suta Association I think I discovered a new side of my personality. When I embraced wearing sarees and by sarees, I don’t mean the ones that people generally wear on red carpets or special occasions or festivals. I’m talking about the daily wear sarees. I realized how a different side of my personality started showing when I wore those sarees and with time when I started liking what I saw in the mirror I slowly started getting more and more comfortable wearing those sarees.

"I realized when we talk about comfortable fashion why do we only talk about cotton dresses why isn't saree included in this kind of comfort dressing when it is actually very comfortable. You should just know how to drape it and just be confident about it and extremely comfortable. It’s not even size specific. It’s not like you buy one dress which is a particular size and you have to make sure you fit in it. Saree is a piece of cloth that can adjust to your size and it can suite any occasion. I don't really believe the fact that saree can be only worn for festivals. For me, saree is casual wear and my holiday wear. Hence, I wanted to associate with a brand like Suta, which thought the same way as I did for sarees. They also want to make sure that people will start seeing the modern era girls like today's modern woman starts embracing saree as their casual wear, and it doesn’t become that extra hectic piece of clothing that they save only for specific occasions. So first, I incorporated that in my life, and I totally loved it. I validated it, and then I wanted to take a step ahead because I saw so much of love coming my way with these sarees."

Apart from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which is scheduled to release on August 9, Taapsee also has Khel Khel Mein releasing on August 15.