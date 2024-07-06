Janhvi Kapoor showed up in a stunning peacock-inspired lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Janhvi Kapoor

Listen to this article Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor explains the inspiration behind her mesmerizing Peacock lehenga x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony took place on July 5 at NMACC in Mumbai, attracting a slew of stylish celebrities. Janhvi Kapoor showed up in a stunning peacock-inspired lehenga.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's Peacock lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor explained on Instagram why she chose to wear a lehenga inspired by the beautiful bird. She explained the initial inspiration behind the ensemble. "For the last leg of celebrations I knew I wanted to wear things that have a personal meaning. Since so many of my most special memories have been in Jamnagar, in complete solitude from the world surrounded by nature and beauty and wildlife, and people I care about so deeply- we decided to take inspiration from there."

Gushing about the importance of the location and how she wanted that feeling to blend in seamlessly with her outfit, she wrote, "Everywhere you look in Jamnagar, you will be greeted by a beautifully preening peacock or two, or three; or 10. Entering your lawns, fluttering their feathers, skipping across the roads, sometimes eating your breakfast. And so what started off as a peacock colored lehenga, ended up as a full on peacock feather skirt!! So in honor of DDC and PPC, in honor of the JAM WAGS- in honor of our Jam Mems ❤️ and most importantly in honor of Anant and @radhmerch1610 who always make us feel like their home is ours- a peacock lehenga executed to perfection by the genius @manishmalhotra05 and his most dedicated team of artists."

"M the details on this piece have left me speechless, thank you for making me feel special always. And special shout-out to @niharikavaggarwal for always giving in to my whims and fancies and annoying ideas 💕 sorry had to cut the can-can off before the dance 🥲" Janhvi concluded.

A look at Janhvi Kapoor's lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front:

Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Ulajh' as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited film.'Ulajh', which was previously slated for release on July 5, will now be released on August 2.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi treated fans with the new release date announcement. Sharing the announcement video, she wrote, "#Ulajh is now set to release on 2nd August in cinemas near you! See you guys with popcorn soon! #UlajhInCinemas2ndAugust!" As per the statement, the makers are currently working on completing the post-production of the film.

Ulajh delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life.

(With inputs from ANI)