Ananya Panday wore her mother Bhavana's 21-year-old outfit for a friend's wedding. The outfit was designed by the late designer Rohit Bal

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday wore her mom Bhavna Panday’s ethnic outfit from 21-years ago designed by the late designer Rohit Bal. She wore the outfit for her sister-like friend Deeya Shroff.

On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the ceremony. Her friend Deeya Shroff got married to Mihir Madhvani

She also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, as she wrote, “briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever (sic)”.

Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Rohit Bal's final show

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned showstopper for ace designer Rohit Bal, who concluded the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) with an epic grand finale. Rohit marked his return to the runway a year after his health scare. Ananya was an obvious choice given her status as the brand ambassador for Lakme.

The iconic Rohit Bal brought his extraordinary vision to life at the grand finale. In a showcase that promised to be nothing short of spectacular, his latest collection was a poetic ode to nature, beauty, and the art of transformation. With roses as the centerpiece, each garment unveiled a story woven through intricate embroidery and masterful craftsmanship, capturing the delicate balance of time and metamorphosis. This grand finale was a stunning celebration of nature’s elegance, where fashion bloomed into art, leaving an indelible mark on the world of haute couture.

Rohit Bal passed away on November 1 following a prolonged illness.

Ananya Panday’s work front

After entertaining the audience with her series 'Call Me Bae', Ananya Panday starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'CTRL' which was released on Netflix.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While the story takes a thrilling turn with AI going out of control, Ananya shared how she handles breakups in real life.

Meanwhile ‘Call Me Bae’ has been renewed for a second season. She also has romantic film 'Chand Mera Dil' with Lakshya in the pipeline.