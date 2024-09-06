Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Celebrity Life News > Fashion And Beauty News > Article > Anushka Sen wears all her black outfits for new trending reel watch

Anushka Sen wears all her black outfits for new trending reel, watch

Updated on: 06 September,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.3 million followers, shared a Reel video showing off her black dresses. The young diva is looking pretty in a sleeveless white and black striped dress

Anushka Sen wears all her black outfits for new trending reel, watch

Anushka Sen. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Anushka Sen wears all her black outfits for new trending reel, watch
x
00:00

Actress Anushka Sen on Thursday gave a sneak peek into her favourite black outfits, by dropping a video on the viral social media trend.
 
Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.3 million followers, shared a Reel video showing off her black dresses.


In the video, we can see Anushka wearing a black and white polka dot dress. We can see her wearing a round neck black bodycon dress, and opted for a subtle makeup look.



The young diva is looking pretty in a sleeveless white and black striped dress.


The clip ends with Anushka wearing a denim black sleeveless dress.

The video is captioned as: "This trend, but my way! All my fav black outfits!! Comment your fav out of these! Mine is the one with the bows! Reel suggestions from Sen Ki Sena #reels #reelsinstagram".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

The comment section is filled with love for Anushka. Fans wrote: "Can I come and steal your wardrobe?", "I need your closet gurrl", "nothing is more hotter than black".

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Anushka Sen indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK