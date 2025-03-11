The event sparked widespread criticism from Jammu and Kashmir political leaders, who condemned the show as a direct attack on the state's culture

Shivan and Narresh

Fashion designers Shivan and Narresh issued a public apology on Monday for hosting a fashion event in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramzan.

The event sparked widespread criticism from Jammu and Kashmir political leaders, who condemned the show as a direct attack on the state's culture.

In a statement on their X handle, Shivan and Narresh expressed deep regret for any harm their presentation caused.

"We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments," they posted on X.

The designers acknowledged the community's concerns and promised to be more mindful and respectful in the future.

They continued, "Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologize for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful."

The controversy surrounding the fashion event has been widely condemned by Jammu & Kashmir politicians, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who ordered an inquiry into the matter.

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the Gulmarg fashion show, emphasising that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

Speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Abdullah said, "A private party was organised, a fashion show was organized there. From what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan."

Abdullah clarified that the event was a private party organized without government permission and instructed authorities to take action if necessary.

"It was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken from us. Instructions have been given that if anything against the law has happened then action should be taken. If necessary, it should be handed over to the police, the police will investigate it," Chief Minister Abdullah said.

Other politicians, including Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh and National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq, also denounced the event as a direct attack on the state's culture.

"During Ramzan time, organising such an event is shameful, this is a direct attack on our culture. We condemn this. We want CM to take the strictest action against this," Ahmad Sheikh said.

Tanvir Sadiq, a Member of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), voiced his disapproval of the Gulmarg fashion show.

Speaking to ANI, Sadiq said, "It should not have happened. Jammu and Kashmir is a place of Sufi saints... even in normal circumstances, semi-nude shows should not take place in Jammu and Kashmir, this is not acceptable."

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo also condemned the Gulmarg fashion show, saying, what happened in Gulmarg is wrong and it should not have happened.

"What happened was not supposed to happen during Ramzan month. What happened in Gulmarg is wrong and it should not have happened," Sakina Itoo said.

