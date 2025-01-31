Designer Gaurav Gupta's collection 'Across The Flame' at the Paris Fashion Week was inspired by the near-fatal accident of his wife Navkirat Sodhi. She also opened the show and narrated her story

Gaurav Gupta

Listen to this article Gaurav Gupta’s wife opens show weeks after near-death fire accident at Paris Fashion Week x 00:00

Caught in the fire and reborn in the light, Gaurav Gupta’s Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Couture Collection, Across the Flame, tells a story of love, resilience, and transcendence. Inspired by the harrowing experience of a near-fatal accident that engulfed Gaurav and his life partner Navkirat Sodhi, this collection is a journey to healing, seen through the lens of their shared cosmic odyssey. It is a testament to the strength found in vulnerability, the wisdom of the stars, and the light that emerges from the darkest flames.

Gaurav Gupta's wife makes a powerful statement at Paris Fashion Week

The soul of this collection lies in Astral Projection—a transformative, out-of-body experience that Gaurav and Navkirat embraced on their healing journey. This ethereal concept threads through the collection as its guiding light, embodying transcendence and rebirth. Among its standout creations is the Twin Flame ensemble, envisioned in the season’s vibrant hue of ochre. Symbolizing Gaurav and Navkirat, it reflects the flames of transformation that once engulfed their spirits, tempering them into resilience. Continuing his evolution of metal casted sculpting the couturier introduces midnight blue metal breastplates this season, a symbol of armour and protection, reflecting strength amidst vulnerability. For the first time, denim finds its place in couture with the Bucket Corset and Distressed Bucket Jacket, a rebellion against convention. Another exploration this season is brocade, hand-woven from Banaras, with chants that served as mantras of solace and strength for Gaurav and Navkirat during their passage through this crucible. Each piece is a testament to their journey, a narrative of healing, fire, and the transcendence of spirit.

Gaurav Gupta talks about the collection

Couturier, Gaurav Gupta, says, “This collection is not just a showcase of couture for us, it is a deeply personal testament to the power of resilience, transformation, and the infinite light within all of us. Through the flames of adversity, we found not just survival, but a rebirth that redefines the boundaries of creation and love.”

Rooted in unparalleled craftsmanship, the collection brings together hours of intricate artistry, from conceptualization to completion. New embroideries, such as raffia and micro pearls alongside the ghungroo (“a tribal Indian metallic bell, used to intensify acoustics”), have been explored using innovative techniques to add depth and texture. Over 20,000 crystals from Preciosa have been used, renowned for their exceptional quality and brilliance, elevate the embellishments on key pieces throughout the collection. This season introduces new colours like ochre and twilight purple, space blue, symbolizing transformation, alongside the brand’s signature shades of black, ivory and metallics.

Emerging from the depths of cosmic transformation, Gaurav Gupta’s jewellery pieces—Chakra earring and nose ring, Infinity ear cuff, Drip ear cuff, Bahu mudra ring, Tusk and Gaja Earring continue to evolve as symbols of resilience and rebirth. In a bold collaboration with Object & Dawn, Gaurav Gupta has crafted a headpieces and jewellery that transcend time and form. Each creation is a seamless fusion of avant-garde vision and celestial symbolism, where sculptural elements and intricate details echo the fluidity and mysticism that permeate the collection. René Caovilla heels seamlessly complement the collection’s artistry.

The importance of make-up

The collection’s otherworldly vision comes alive through makeup by MAC, crafted by lead makeup artist Marieke Thibaut, which incorporates key elements of the collection’s narrative. A celestial third-eye sun is painted on all models, while another face is adorned with Preciosa crystals, creating a radiant effect. In a powerful visual representation of their cosmic journey, a blue face appears, symbolizing the starseed—an alien human form that Gaurav and Navkirat encountered on their healing path. The chants woven into the brocade fabrics are reinterpreted by MAC as markings on a model’s face, adding a spiritual and meditative dimension to the storytelling. Hair underscores the themes of rebirth and transcendence, with products provided by Kérastase, completing a visual symphony of resilience and transformation.

Marieke Thibaut, Global Senior Artist, MAC Cosmetics, says, “This season's look is inspired by the ethereal beauty of astral projection, transcending the ordinary to embrace the extraordinary. The skin is illuminated with techniques that enhance multidimensional reflections, creating a luminous yet soft finish.”

Tying it all together, the couturier’s signature sculpting art meanders throughout the collection, creating a cohesive narrative of resilience, reinvention, and artistry.