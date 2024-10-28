The multiple Grammy winner, known for songs such as Rollin’ in the Deep, Set Fire to the Rain, and Someone Like You, was dressed in a black Saturn Orbit gown from Gaurav Gupta’s label

The OTT series Mirzapur is getting a spinoff movie with a fresh storyline that will include the character of Munna bhaiyya (played by Divyenndu). The makers announced yesterday that the Mirzapur movie, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is scheduled for release in 2026, and features the iconic characters of the show, Kaleen bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi, along with Abhishek Banerjee. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences yet again, but this time on the big screen.”

Acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta, who is known for Delhi Crime and Poacher, has been announced as one of the ambassadors for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024. The festival, dedicated to raising awareness about sustainability and environmental issues, is set to be held from November 22 to December 8. Every year, ALT EFF aims to amplify the message of utilising cinema as a medium for creating change. In 2023, Alia Bhatt was the face of the festival. Mehta said of his appointment to the role, “[Such] festivals are crucial in ensuring that we, as a society, confront the environmental challenges we face today.”

English singer-songwriter Adele was spotted wearing a custom-made ensemble crafted by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday. The multiple Grammy winner, known for songs such as Rollin’ in the deep, Set fire to the rain, and Someone like you, was dressed in a black Saturn Orbit gown from Gupta’s label at the first show of her Weekends with Adele series of concerts at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace. Gupta shared a video of Adele, draped in his creation, as she performed her song. “@adele in Custom Gaurav Gupta. @gauravguptaofficial for the opening of her Las Vegas residency last night. I am just floored and flying at the same time. She truly makes us transcend (sic),” Gupta wrote. Adele also shared a series of pictures from the event on her social media pages. In the past, Gupta has also dressed the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Rebel Wilson, and Allison Janney.

Telly actor Rupali Ganguly may be touted as the face that has been responsible for the success of the television show, Anupamaa, however, her journey of fronting the daily drama has not been without controversy. Weeks after several actors who played pivotal roles exited the show, three of them, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, and Sudhanshu Panday, hinted at the reason behind their exit. Kalnawat and Shah appeared to suggest that Ganguly was responsible for their departure. In a podcast with Bakhtyar Irani and Ali Asgar, Shah and Kalnawat stated that their scenes would often be cut from the final edit. “There would be issues with my scenes, clothes and hairstyles. Questions were raised on why I was being given such good clothes to wear,” Shah said. Kalnawat, who was the first to leave the show a few years ago, said, “I wanted my storyline to progress because it had been abruptly terminated. The channel didn’t want to get involved in the process of the show that was at the top spot. It was like, ‘If she has a problem doing scenes with a particular person, remove the person.’ The channel will not [question] her.” Several users took to the comments section to display annoyance over the show’s repetitive track.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert drew a large crowd, but, for some attendees, the excitement was dampened by logistical issues at the venue. A fan who attended the singer’s first concert on Saturday revealed that a girl “nearly passed out” and was subsequently taken to the hospital due to the chaotic conditions. The fan also pointed out that she received little help from the management. An attendee voiced his disappointment online, describing the event as “absolute chaos”. On X, he detailed his frustrations, highlighting that the mismanagement overshadowed what could have been an “incredible experience”. A fan, who had paid Rs 15,000 for the show, complained about how people were left “waiting endlessly”, and spoke of the appalling condition of the women’s washrooms, which were unsanitary.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie, Vijay 69, celebrated 40 years since he made his debut in the film industry. “1984 was a make-or-break year for me. I was desperately looking to find work and get recognised, on my own terms. For someone with no connections in the industry, all I had was my willpower and sheer belief in myself to not give up on my dreams,” he wrote, sharing that he wanted people to see him for the passionate artiste that he is. “In my 40-year journey in cinema, two things have stayed constant. One, I have never stopped experimenting and challenging myself, and two, I have always ended up championing the common man. I never thought of quitting acting, even when the going was tough. I am not a quitter,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s blockbuster movie Karan Arjun (1995) is set to re-release worldwide in cinemas on November 22, several artistes associated with the film announced. One of the rare movies that featured the two Bollywood icons together in pivotal roles, the film was directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Roshan shared a newly cut minute-long teaser of the film while making the announcement relating to the reincarnation saga. Salman also took to his social media account to share the news. “Rakhee ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein, ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge. November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein.” The film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. It told the story of two brothers who are reincarnated to seek revenge. Roshan’s actor-son Hrithik also announced the news on his social media account yesterday.