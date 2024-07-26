Breaking News
India Couture Week: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walks the ramp, gets a shout out from mom Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned muse for designer Isha Jajodia on Day 2 of India Couture Week

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned muse for designer Isha Jajodia on Day 2 of India Couture Week in the national capital.


Riddhima walked the ramp on Thursday in an exquisite ivory lehenga. She was all smiles as she glided down the runway in Isha's ensemble. Her husband Bharat and daughter Samara were seated in the audience and watched Riddhima taking centre stage with her grace.



Taking to Instagram, Bharat dropped a video from the show and wrote, "Wifey making couture week look (fire emojis)."


 
 
 
 
 
Riddhima also received a shout-out from her mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of Riddhima's ramp walk and captioned the clip as "My gorgeousness walks for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia."

This is not the first time when Riddhima hit the runway. In 2022, she walked at London Fashion Week for British fashion designer Helen Anthony.

Like her younger brother and versatile actor Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima did not follow in the footsteps of their parents. She opted to work as a jewellery designer instead.

She also enjoys a huge fan following. Earlier this year, she came along with Ranbir and Neetu at 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Interestingly, in the coming months, she will also be seen in the third season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The third season will be called 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives'.

