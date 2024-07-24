Actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah presented two looks in one fashion show for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah at the opening show

Actors Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah turned showstopper for Asal & Mard by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the Hyundai India Couture Week that began in New Delhi on July 24. The opening show was a visually stunning extravaganza with the designer duo bringing their signature styles to the ramp. Wamiqa and Taha were seen in two showstopping looks during the show.

Wamiqa's first look was an Ivory Trail Lehenga from the ‘Botanical Bloom’ line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a red lehenga from the ‘Bridal Gota’ collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals. Take a look:

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha stole hearts in an olive silk tissue long kurta sparkling with crystal-encrusted flying birds. It was paired with brocade flared pants that were relaxed, yet regal. In another appearance, he was opulence personified in a brocade pant with a dramatic textile drape over his bare body. His ensemble was finished with a matching Zardozi belt.

Both the showstoppers appeared together to close the show with a flourish.

The opening show of the Couture Week was a true celebration of Indian culture and craftsmanship. Kathak dancer Kumar Sharma performed with his troup while the models walked the ramp to soulful Indian music. Abu Sandeep are known for never doing things the ordinary way and this show was no different. With ‘Disco Mujra’ as the music genre, they presented their art amidst a massive Haveli-inspired backdrop (decor from Abhinav Bhagat Events) infused with the madness of modern flair.

Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh introduced the show with her quintessential humour and an original soundtrack with musician duo Akshay and IP became the perfect music for the show. The featured songs are “Ghana Chowdhary”, “Sharam Da Chola”, “Haari Re”, “Cake” and “Snow”. G.K. Chudiwala’s intricate fine jewellery complemented the garments.

The event marked the launch of the brands Asal and Mard by Abu and Sandeep. The designers said, "We aim to celebrate the spirit of love between modern couples, a bride who carries her cultural heritage with ease and pride, and a regal groom who exudes contemporary sophistication in a modern spirit, thus harmonising the old with the new to create the ideal wardrobe for their big day!"

Taha Shah Badussha said, "Collaborating with Abu Sandeep was an absolute dream come true. Their creativity is a constant source of inspiration. Mard by Abu Sandeep immersed me in a glamorous universe, enhancing my style with unmatched elegance and flair."

Wamiqa Gabbi commented, "I’m thrilled to have been a part of this beautiful show by ASAL by Abu Sandeep. They surely know how to make a woman feel beautiful. Everything was so dreamy. I'm going to cherish this experience forever and someday be a real ASAL bride too!"

The Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in collaboration with Reliance Brands, is being held from July 24th to July 31st, 2024. Hosted at the esteemed Taj Palace and The Ashok in New Delhi, the event will showcase 14 spectacular shows by India’s leading couturiers.