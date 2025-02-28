As Mid-day kickstarts its third season of Powerful Women, Amruta Fadnavis speaks exclusively on what she feels about her identity as Mrs CM and her sartorial choices that have intrigued many

Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, who chose banking as her dominant profession, continues to dabble in music - her passion. However, her areas of concern largely remain about empowering women with her being a hands-on social activist. As Mid-day kickstarts its third season of Powerful Women, Amruta speaks exclusively on what she feels about her identity as Mrs CM, including her sartorial choices that have intrigued many over the years.

Amruta Fadnavis on her identity as Mrs CM

While a lot of women struggle to retain their individuality after getting married, for Amruta Fadnavis, the labels of Mrs CM, or First Lady were not as bad as she thought they’d be. In fact, she believes that sometimes it can open new platforms if held properly for society’s betterment.

She explains, “When I came to Mumbai, I was only Mrs. CM, known as the wife of BJP Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. I had lost my original identity of being a banker back in Nagpur. It was obvious that I had to lose that identity with Devendra rising the ladder to such an extent.”

On being criticised for her sartorial choices

Amruta Fadnavis, often criticised and trolled for her fashion choices, embraces her style with confidence, stating that she represents modern women and finds happiness in dressing the way she chooses.

She states, “I've always believed that I am today's woman, and I represent today's women. I always feel ki jo aap hain, I should be the same way. Even today, women from smaller cities, towns, are very aspirational. They are modern, at the same time traditional. I represent them, and I like to be that way.”

“Earlier when there were CM wives, they followed a certain tradition of coming from their constituencies and they used to be very comfortable. That was meant for them, tailor-made for them. But if I follow the same thing, it would not remain me. They were them, so I also have to remain me, right? So this is me, and eventually, when you keep doing what you love doing, people also accept it. I think people have also accepted me as I am, and I'm happy about that,” she adds.