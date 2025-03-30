Janhvi Kapoor stuns as showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 March,2025 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as the showstopper for renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI 2025.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor presents a creation by designer Rahul Mishra during the of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as the showstopper for renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI 2025.


Janhvi made a dramatic entrance in a stunning Bandhani bodycon dress, catching everyone's attention as the models surrounding her were shown as paparazzi shouting her name. Her striking presence, paired with a captivating ensemble, was the perfect combination to steal the spotlight.


Her glamorous attire, dynamic style and accompanying music went in sync with each other, adding to the enchantment of her runway moment.


The ace actress stunned everyone with her impeccable confidence and style, leaving the audience in awe.

Rahul Mishra's design was a beautiful blend of traditional Bandhani techniques with modern silhouettes. His collection, titled AFEW, drew inspiration from the dreamlike worlds of Henri Rousseau, transforming his lush, whimsical landscapes into wearable art.

The official Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week posted details about the show, "NEXA e Vitara presents AFEW by Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI."

"AFEW by Rahul Mishra's collection draws inspiration from the dreamlike worlds of Henri Rousseau, transforming his lush, whimsical landscapes into wearable art. Handmade with care, each piece celebrates craftsmanship and creativity, bringing a bold, uplifting spirit to fashion. This collection fuses rich textures, intricate details, and vibrant hues to evoke the magic of Rousseau's timeless artistry," concluded the post.

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will star alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled 'Peddi.'

'Peddi' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The movie will also star 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu in a prominent role. The makers have earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.

'Peddi' is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner Sukumar Writings while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.

She will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' also starring Varun Dhawan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

