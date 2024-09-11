Breaking News
Madhuri Dixit channels her inner diva in new post watch video

Madhuri Dixit channels her inner diva in new post, watch video

Updated on: 11 September,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri, who has 39.7 million followers shared a Reel video in which we can see her flaunting her graceful outfits

Madhuri Dixit channels her inner diva in new post, watch video

Picture Courtesy/Madhuri Dixit's Instagram account

Madhuri Dixit channels her inner diva in new post, watch video
Known for her timeless beauty and grace, iconic diva Madhuri Dixit has once again proved why she reigns as the queen of Bollywood, leaving admirers captivated by her radiant charm.


On Tuesday, Madhuri has mesmerised her fans with a series of stunning looks. 



 
 
 
 
 
Taking to Instagram, Madhuri, who has 39.7 million followers shared a Reel video in which we can see her flaunting her graceful outfits. 

The 57-year-old looked elegant in a beige-coloured floral top, paired with a magenta-pink skirt. Her look was rounded off with subtle makeup with her hair tied in a ponytail. 

In the video, we can further see her wearing a purple frill saree paired with a matching embellished blouse. Madhuri looks gorgeous as she flaunts her smile, with her look accessorised with green jewellery. 

Serving boss lady vibes, Madhuri was seen dressed in a pastel blue-coloured shimmer co-ord set. The last look summed up the trend with Madhuri oozing elegance in a white floral saree. 

The post was captioned: “Tell me your favourite outfit in the comments”. 

A fan commented, “Your outfits &amp; you always favourite.” 

Another user said, “Saree is best.” 

Madhuri has appeared in over 70 Hindi films and has been awarded with Padma Shri award

