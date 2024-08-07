On National Handloom Day 2024, we celebrate Bollywood's love for India's handwoven heritage. Stars like Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut often wear handloom fabrics, showing their support for traditional crafts

National Handloom Day 2024

Every handmade fabric crafted by a weaver or artisan reflects their hard work and dedication. These fabrics have a distinct feel and charm compared to those made by machines. This might be why many Bollywood celebrities adore them.

From Vidya Balan to Sonam Kapoor, the most stylish stars in the Hindi film industry often show their appreciation for the effort and skill that goes into creating these fabrics. They support the artist communities and use their influence to raise awareness and promote local fashion.

Celebrating National Handloom Day 2024

1. Vidya Balan



The actress loves handloom saris and proudly wears them. She has become a strong advocate for supporting local crafts, often showcasing beautiful saris.

Among the many times she has worn handloom sarees, one standout look was during her Sherni promotions, where she wore a cotton sari with Rabindra Sangeet lyrics block-printed using the Dabu technique in natural dyes on the border and pallu.

2. Dia Mirza

Passionate about humanitarian causes, Dia Mirza is also a strong advocate for local and handmade products. She regularly attends global events to support issues like animal rights and women's empowerment. Her style is consistently understated and elegant, often featuring handloom pieces. In fact, the actress even chose a handloom piece for her wedding!

Wearing a red 'Chokadi' Benarasi silk brocade sari by Raw Mango, Mirza embodied the look of a traditional Indian bride. The sari, adorned with floral patterns and butas, reminds us of the ever-beautiful handwoven heirlooms in our own wardrobes that we cherish.

3. Kangana Ranaut



The actress often chooses Indian handloom fabrics for her airport outfits, parties, and red-carpet events. Last year, to celebrate the day, Kangana took to Instagram to praise the craft, she wrote in the post, “Today is #NationalHandloomDay. Let’s promote handloom, handmade, artisanal, and everything our nation should be proud of. When you choose handloom you choose weavers who are struggling for their survival, you choose to be #vocalforlocal, you choose mother earth, and love for every single being on this planet. #vocalforhandloom (sic.)”

4. Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, frequently wears heritage weaves with a modern twist. The Bollywood actress also happens to be a fan of designer Ritu Kumar's work. In an Instagram post, she once quoted Mahatma Gandhi and penned, "The handloom weaving is in a dying condition. Everyone admits that whatever may be the future of the mill industry, the handlooms ought not to be allowed to perish” - Mahatma Gandhi"

"I have always admired designers who have celebrated Indian heritage and design. And Ritu Kumar is a brand that has always embraced heritage and revival of Indian textiles. I find beauty in their timeless pieces (sic.)" she further wrote.

5. Rekha

One of the few stars who has always loved Indian handloom sarees is Rekha. Her appreciation for handloom began long before it became widely recognized for its ethnic value and the revival movement took off. In fact, it's fair to say that she made wearing handloom sarees her signature style.

6. Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona favours handloom cotton and linen saris for their understated elegance, making them her go-to for red-carpet events and movie promotions. She usually opts for monochrome and minimalistic saris to make a statement.