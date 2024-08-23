Sanya Malhotra wore a dress made by her personal stylist, her mom. The actress shared an emotional note along with her post

In Pic: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra, who was recently seen in 'Jawan', has shared a heartwarming post as she wore a beautiful traditional outfit made by her mom, who had once wished to learn fashion. The actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture wearing a purple long kurta with beautiful golden designs printed all over it.

The actress paired the dress with a beautiful headpiece and golden intricate jhumkas. Sanya tied her hair back in a chic bun. While keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for bold and shiny lipstick. Along with her beautiful pictures in her ethnic attire, the actress wrote a long emotional post. In the post, Sanya honored her mom and shared that her mother had been her personal stylist since childhood.

While sharing the long caption, Sanya wrote, “This one’s for you, Mumma. From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated.”

She further continued, “Mumma always told me how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn’t financially feasible at the time. Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully—so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event.”

“I wanted to honor her by wearing one of her creations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the screening of a film close to my heart, 'Mrs.' Thank you, Mamoo,” she stated. She concluded the note by stating, “आप हो तो हम हैं, आप से ही हम हैं, आप के ही हम हैं.”

Sanya recently starred with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Jawan'. While her conversation with director Atlee ran for over an hour, she knew within the first five minutes that the film would be worthy of her attention. “Who says no to a Shah Rukh Khan film?" she rhetorically asks. "To top that, Atlee sir was directing it. He knows what the audience will love because he is so connected to the masses. He visualizes his actors differently.”