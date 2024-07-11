Shloka Ambani's green silk saree is best suited for wedding festivities and is adorned with the signature ‘paan-patti’ motif in pita and gota kaam.

Shloka Ambani Pic/Instagram

Adding glamour to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony, Shloka Ambani stunned in a regal avatar once again. Her sister and stylist Diya Mehta Jatia took to Instagram and shared scintillating pictures. She wrote, “Feeling all the feels cause we styled this look using Nani’s jewellery! Love when there’s a blend of tradition and fashion!”

Shloka wore a paan tissue saree by designer Masaba Gupta. The green silk saree is best suited for wedding festivities and is adorned with the signature ‘paan-patti’ motif in pita and gota kaam. The dupatta is crushed tissue with sitara cheent and ornate border as well as contrast foil printed finish.

The mehendi ceremony was followed by a special puja which was held at the Ambani's residence Antilia. Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians attended the puja including Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.

Earlier, the Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony which was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani. Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to reports, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

(With inputs from ANI)