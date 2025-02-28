Actress Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram feed to share pictures of her daughters, Renee and Alisah, working their desi charm

Sushmita Sen with her daughters

Listen to this article Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah turn muse for designer Neeta Lulla x 00:00

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of her daughters Renee and Alisah dressed in Indian wear. The actress also thanked designer Neeta Lulla for making the outfits for her daughter. While Renee looked stunning in a red saree, Alisah brought colours with a neon green lehenga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sushmita Sen poses with her princesses

Sushmita took to her Instagram, where she shared pictures of her daughters looking gorgeous in lehengas by Neeta Lulla. She also shared a video featuring the mother and the daughters. In the clip, Sushmita, who looked stunning in a saree, gave a flying kiss to the camera and then made hearts. Her two daughters could be seen making hearts too.

For the caption, Sushmita wrote: “#myprincesses Thank you my darling friend @neeta_lulla for dressing both @reneesen47 & @alisahsen47 for the wedding…A gesture deeply cherished!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

“They both looked and felt beautiful, and of course were Maha thrilled to be adorning @houseofneetalulla creation!!! How time flies & relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful & blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta! #sharing #us #simplicity #family #friendships #love #jaipur”.

Sushmita Sen on adopting her daughters

Sushmita Sen made history when she won 'Miss Universe' in 1994. No one had ever brought home the title in India before. Sushmita Sen, almost overnight, went from being an 'ordinary girl' from an 'ordinary' family to becoming Sushmita Sen—the ultimate woman, a role model to millions of girls all over the world. She yet again set an example by adopting her daughters. At the age of 24, Sen adopted Renee while her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Talking to Mid-day a year ago, she said it was not easy adopting a child for a single woman, out of wedlock. “The last such person to do that [before me] was a 29-year-old divorcee. And it wasn’t me alone, who won the court case. It was worth the fight.

“There were so many of us [in the same situation]. Even when we won the court case, and I was 24—once I brought my [adopted] child home, there was problem at the passport office. They refused to leave the line on who’s the father, blank.

“I had to go back to the judge, who issued the letter to the passport office stating that a refusal to do this would be contempt of court. What happiness, we are jumping timelines!”

A decade later, she knocked on the Supreme Court, because the laws didn’t allow you to adopt a girl child, twice. Which is strange: “At the orphanage, there are no boys. Even if there are a few, they get adopted immediately. There are parents who have already adopted, but they can’t bring another baby girl. That defeats the purpose.

“It took us 10 years to win that case. We won on November 17. On November 19, which is my birthday, my [second] daughter came home. It’s as if she was waiting for this, to be born. Of course, you can say ‘not applicable’ to a father’s name in [her government] documents as well!”