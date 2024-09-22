Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Fashion And Beauty News > Article > Tamannaah Bhatia shares fun video of her hairs hearing problem watch

Tamannaah Bhatia shares fun video of her hair's 'hearing' problem, watch

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the video, Tamannaah is seen wearing her short hair in a sleek open style, but it didn't quite behave the way she wanted. Even her stylists struggled to keep it in place

Tamannaah Bhatia shares fun video of her hair's 'hearing' problem, watch

Picture Courtesy/Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Tamannaah Bhatia shares fun video of her hair's 'hearing' problem, watch
x
00:00

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Stree 2', gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her styling process.


Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the actress shared a video where she is seen in several stunning outfits. However, it was her hairstyle that stole the show.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)


In the video, Tamannaah is seen wearing her short hair in a sleek open style, but it didn't quite behave the way she wanted. Even her stylists struggled to keep it in place.

Tamannaah humorously captioned the video, "When your hair doesn't hear."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah is being appreciated for her special appearance in 'Stree 2'. She enthralled the audience with her dance movies in 'Aaj Ki Raat' song.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, 'Stree', was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.

However, 'Stree 2' has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country.

As the film gears up to potentially cross the Rs 600 crore milestone, the excitement surrounding 'Stree 2' continues to build.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Tamannaah is also being lauded for her role in 'Vedaa', which also features John Abraham and Sharvari.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamannaah bhatia Stree 2 Vedaa bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK