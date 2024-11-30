Uorfi Javed has decided to sell the unique piece for a whopping Rs 3 crore 66 lakh 99 thousand, leaving netizens shocked after hearing the price of the outfit

In Pic: Uorfi Javed

Listen to this article Uorfi Javed decides to sell her butterfly outfit for Rs 3.66 crore; fans say, ‘Bas Rs 50 kam rah gaye warna leleta’ x 00:00

Uorfi Javed never disappoints the world when it comes to making outfits, and in recent times, if any outfit of the social media sensation has made the most buzz, it has to be the actress' DIY butterfly dress. The minute Uorfi stepped out in that dress, the world went crazy over her choices and lauded her fashion sense. Now, the internet sensation has decided to sell the unique piece for a whopping Rs 3 crore 66 lakh 99 thousand, leaving netizens shocked after hearing the price of the outfit.

Uorfi Javed to sell her butterfly outfit

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared throwback pictures of her black gown that featured green leaves and butterflies, revealing that she is all set to sell the beautiful piece. The actress will be selling the outfit for Rs 3.66 crores. “Hi my lovelies I’ve decided to sell my butterfly dress which was loved so much by everyone. Price – 36690000 rps only. ( 3 crore 66 lakh 99 thousand only ) Interested people please DM," she wrote.

Netizens react to whooping price

The price at which Urfi is selling the outfit has had the netizen who are dropping hilarious comments. One wrote, "Theek theek laga lo Ben". "EMI pe milega kya? I can pay interest in Motichoor Laddoos," another one commeted. a third fan shared, "bass 50 rs kam rah Gaye warna le leta". One wrote, "Why you do not think that you should sell this dress to isha ambani". Another person said, "@urf7i price thoda kam hain nahi toh zaroor kharid leta kisi na kisi k kiye". One wrote, "1000 me dena hai to do wrna mai ja rhi hun bhaiya". While one said, "Didi sapne dekhna aachi baat h,pr sapno ko lekar bethe rahna vo aachi baat nhi"

About Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed, in a few words, is bold, relentless, driven, and enterprising. Her rise to fame has captured the attention of the entire world. Javed was recently seen in a show, Follow Karlo Yaar. The nine-episode series is an unfiltered and unabashed peek into the vibrant, amusing, and at times scandalous life of India’s biggest viral sensation, Uorfi Javed. Produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, Follow Karlo Yaar premiered exclusively on August 23 in Hindi with subtitles in English.

Uorfi Javed gained widespread recognition after she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT.