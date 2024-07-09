Who will design Radhika Merchant’s bridal outfit? Isha and Shloka Ambani wore this label for their wedding 

Isha Ambani Piramal and Shloka Ambani have worn Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their big day. Will Radhika Merchant pick the same?

Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani Pic/Instagram

As we near Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding on July 12 in Mumbai, we look back at the stunning bridal trousseaus worn by the new generation of Ambani women so far. Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani Piramal kickstarted the wedding shenanigans in the household in 2018 by opting for celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her big day, followed by Shloka Mehta, who also picked the same designer. It will be interesting if Radhika has the same in mind continuing tradition.

Isha Ambani and son of industrialist Ajay Piramal, Anand tied the knot in a big fat wedding held at the Ambani residence, Antilla in Mumbai on December 12, 2018. For her big day, Isha wore a 16-panelled ghagra in 2 shades of off-white that featured a trail. Each panel was hand embroidered. Mughal Jaalis and floral panels alternated in the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish, and nakshi work. Every flower and jaali was highlighted with crystals and sequins. Vermilion, the iconic bridal hue featured in the zardozi borders, provided auspiciousness to the ensemble. In addition to that, Isha borrowed her mother Nita’s 5-year-old wedding sari to be draped on the lehenga.

On the other hand, Shloka Mehta looked divine in her red and gold lehenga with a net dupatta with thin gold detailing and a choli with intricate embroidery and fine gold stitch. Hair in a bun, Mehta went with classic gajra and a subtle maangtika. She completed her bridal look with a kundan choker with green details and a long chain with matching earrings along with a nathani and chuda. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 9, 2019. Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Coming to Radhika and Anant’s wedding, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, and as per reports, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.