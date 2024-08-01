As per reports, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore for the new beast by British luxury sports car brand, Lotus

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Pic/Instagram

Bollywood power couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, have made a brand new addition to their garage. The duo has reportedly included a luxury car worth crores in their existing collection. As per reports, Raj has shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore for the new beast in the colour green. It is from the British luxury sports car brand, Lotus.

According to videos surfaced on social media, Raj can be seen taking the car for a test drive. He avoided the paps after arriving at his Juhu home in the new set of wheels.

Back in April, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached properties valued at Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

ED attached the flats in Mumbai, and Pune of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and equity shares.

The ED's investigation stemmed from multiple FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against various individuals and entities involved in a Bitcoin Ponzi scam. The scam allegedly collected significant funds from the public under false promises of high returns, concealing ill-gotten gains in obscure online wallets.

According to the ED, Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of the scam, Amit Bhardwaj, for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. These Bitcoins were sourced from proceeds of crime collected from investors. Despite the deal not materializing, Kundra is allegedly still in possession of these Bitcoins, valued at over Rs. 150 crore.

In response to these developments, Raj Kundra's team has shared a statement from Prashant Patil, the counsel representing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Prashant Patil has reiterated their commitment to adhering to the due process of law.

He emphasized, "We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients."

Coming to Shilpa Shetty, she was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The 90s icon will be seen in the upcoming film 'KD - The Devil Part 1'. Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. 'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.

(With inputs from ANI)