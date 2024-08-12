Sonam Kapoor gave a tour of her lavish Mumbai home that she shares with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. However, her detailed interiors got a thumbs down from netizens. Check out what they have to say

Sonam Kapoor (Pic credits- Architectural Digest)

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gave a tour of her lavish 7500 sqft Mumbai home that she shares with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. After spending years in London, the family of three is looking to spend more time in Mumbai near their family. The actress gave a tour of the house to Architectural Digest and took the audience through the inspiration behind the interiors of the house.

Talking to AD about why she decided to spend more time in Mumbai than their Notting Hill home in London, Sonam told AD, “It was Anand who pushed for it, his argument being that with a baby on the way we should be closer to family,” she says. “I had bought this thoroughly modern, and slightly soulless, apartment as an investment years ago. As I spent more time in it, however, the double-height ceilings—so rare in this city—and the sweep of the lateral space began to seduce me,” she says. “I had been longing for a base in which to curate all the things I have collected while filming in far-flung locations over the years. And I relished the idea of creating a spectacle from sheer nothingness.”

Sonam Kapoor collaborated with her aunt, AD Indian AD100 Hall of Famer Kavita Singh to help visualize her dream home to reality. The house as said by Kavita is a homage to "Indian craftsmanship'. Sonam travelled across India and scoured different locations to bring home exquisite pieces.

“I am the fourth generation of women in love with the crafts of India, and this home is as much a celebration of them as our personal space, and,” she pauses, “beyond them, beyond me, all those artisans who have worked on every single thread, tile, or brushstroke that makes this space so very beautiful—it is also a love song to them.”

However, Sonam Kapoor's aesthetics has not left netizens impressed. After AD dropped the house tour of Sonam's luxurious abode, netizens disapproved the maximalism calling it chaotic and cluttering'.

Check out the netizen reactions here:

A user commented, "Sensory overload and so loud. Ugh. Money clearly doesn't buy elegance."

"Headache inducing interiors," said another user.

Another user said, "Overly done. Looks more like an antique stop."

"Oh god , that house would be a maids nightmare to clean , imagine cleaning all the jharookas and art and sculptures too much stuff to display," wrote another person.

Another comment read, "Overdoing maximalism has undermined the primary purpose of a home as a comforting space".

A user said, "As much aa i lovvvvveeeed her london home and was waiting for AD to feature her mumbai home .. this was slightly underwhelming.. this unfortunately is not maximalism done right"

"It is a museum not a house for any kind person to live normally., either he is the wealthiest or the poorest," pointed out another user.