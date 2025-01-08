Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has purchased a new apartment in Mumbai's Juhu with his designer wife Natasha Dalal. The couple's sprawling apartment is on seventh floor

Varun Dhawan with wife Natash Dalal (pic/Instagram)

Bollywood's Baby John aka Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area. The couple has purchased a sprawling 5,512 sq feet property on the seventh floor of an under-construction building, Twenty, from a well-known builder. The Student of the Year actor resided in Jugu earlier as well. The actor bought his current residence in 2017 and lives there with his wife, Natasha Dalal, and daughter Lara.

Details about Varun Dhawan's new home

It is one of the highest-valued and the most expensive properties in the Juhu area. It is a top choice for Bollywood actors, producers, and insiders. According to the Economic Times, this transaction costs Rs 87,000 per sq ft, and the total costs amount to Rs 44.52 cr. The registration was completed on December 3 and it involved a pricy stamp duty amount costing Rs 2.67 crore. However, Varun's representatives and dealers have no official confirmation, and the details regarding the costs and the property are still awaited.

This is not the first time that any celebrity has splurged this high of an amount in real estate. The localities of Juhu and Bandra are celebrities' favourite hubs for residence and purchasing properties. Celebrity residences in these localities are landmarks and often amuse tourist with their grandeur. Amitabh Bachchan's iconic bungalows, Jalsa and Pratiksha are also in Juhu. Bollywood celebs Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also own properties in Juhu. Similarly, Bandra houses popular celebs as residents. This includes Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

Talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the theatrically released film Baby John starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in main roles. His upcoming projects include Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 with producer's son Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunnu Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, slated to release in April this year. He will also feature in JP Dutta's action film Border 2 where he will share the screen with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. He also has Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis in his pocket and an untitled film directed by Remo Dsouza starring Katrina Kaif.