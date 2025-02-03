Aaradhya Bachchan has requested the removal of all fake and untrue information regarding her from Google’s search engine and other platforms

In Pic: Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Listen to this article Aaradhya Bachchan files fresh petition in Delhi HC as misleading videos & fake news continue to circulate x 00:00

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and the grandchild of Big B and Jaya Bachchan, has filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court over fake news and misleading information circulating about her. The star kid has requested the removal of all fake and untrue information regarding her from Google’s search engine and other platforms.

Aaradhya Bachchan files petition with Delhi High Court

This petition comes after she had previously filed a lawsuit, and the Delhi High Court had ordered search engine giant Google, entertainment social media account Bollywood Times, and other websites to remove content containing any misinformation about Aaradhya Bachchan.

Now, with the fresh petition filed in the Delhi High Court, in today's hearing, the court has issued a notice to Google. In 2023, the court had ordered YouTube to immediately remove fake videos about Amitabh Bachchan's 13-year-old grandchild. Notably, these misleading videos reportedly claimed that she was seriously ill, with some even falsely stating that the child was no more.

Earlier, when Aaradhya had filed the petition, the court had stated that every person, irrespective of whether they are a celebrity, has the right to dignity, especially concerning their physical and mental health.

This new petition by Aaradhya has come after some websites and social media platforms did not comply with the court's earlier order to remove all content containing misinformation about her.

About Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the headlines because of his personal life. Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter Aaradhya.

