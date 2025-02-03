Breaking News
Aaradhya Bachchan files fresh petition in Delhi HC as misleading videos & fake news continue to circulate

Updated on: 03 February,2025 06:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aaradhya Bachchan has requested the removal of all fake and untrue information regarding her from Google’s search engine and other platforms

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and the grandchild of Big B and Jaya Bachchan, has filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court over fake news and misleading information circulating about her. The star kid has requested the removal of all fake and untrue information regarding her from Google’s search engine and other platforms.  


Aaradhya Bachchan files petition with Delhi High Court


This petition comes after she had previously filed a lawsuit, and the Delhi High Court had ordered search engine giant Google, entertainment social media account Bollywood Times, and other websites to remove content containing any misinformation about Aaradhya Bachchan.  


Now, with the fresh petition filed in the Delhi High Court, in today's hearing, the court has issued a notice to Google. In 2023, the court had ordered YouTube to immediately remove fake videos about Amitabh Bachchan's 13-year-old grandchild. Notably, these misleading videos reportedly claimed that she was seriously ill, with some even falsely stating that the child was no more.  

Earlier, when Aaradhya had filed the petition, the court had stated that every person, irrespective of whether they are a celebrity, has the right to dignity, especially concerning their physical and mental health.  

This new petition by Aaradhya has come after some websites and social media platforms did not comply with the court's earlier order to remove all content containing misinformation about her.

About Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the headlines because of his personal life. Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter Aaradhya.

On the other hand, the makers of Housefull 5 have announced the completion of the shoot and shared stunning pictures from the sets featuring the entire cast of the film. Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a series of photos with the entire Housefull 5 cast and crew. In the photos, the comedy film’s ensemble, which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, and others, can be seen.

