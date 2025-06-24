Breaking News
AICWA demands FIR against Anupamaa producers after massive fire on set writes letter to CM Fadnavis

AICWA demands FIR against Anupamaa producers after massive fire on set, writes letter to CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 24 June,2025 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The AICWA has written a letter to the Maharashtra CM regarding the latest fire that broke out on the sets of Anupamaa in Mumbai. In the letter, the body laid out a number of demands, including an FIR against the producers

Anupamaa

A massive fire recently broke out on the sets of the popular TV serial, Anupamaa, yesterday. The producers issued a statement confirming the news and stating that no one was hurt in the incident. And now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has formally written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a high-level judicial inquiry into the fire incident on the sets. The letter, written by AICWA President Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, addressed the issue and also demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai.

AICWA writes a letter to CM Devendra Fadnavis


AICWA President, Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, in his letter to the CM, mentioned the concerns regarding the massive fire that broke out on the sets of Anupamaa. The letter read, "This letter is written with deep concern regarding the devastating fire that broke out on the morning of 23rd June 2025, at 5:00 AM, on the set of the popular television serial Anupamaa in Film City, Mumbai. The blaze completely destroyed the set just two hours before the scheduled shoot at 7:00 AM. Preparations were already underway, and several workers were present on site. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported yet. However, had the shoot commenced as planned, it could have resulted in a horrific tragedy with loss of lives."


Gupta called the incident an 'alarming reminder' of the repeated fire accidents in Film City in Mumbai along with other shooting locations in Maharashtra.It noted that the incidents were a 'direct result of negligence by producers, production houses, and channels who routinely ignore fire safety protocols.'

AICWA demands to the Maharashtra Government

The President of the AICWA also wrote that the 'government and administration failed to implement strict fire safety guidelines or audits across the industry.' The urgent demands by the association mentioned in the letter include a high-level judicial inquiry into the fire on the set of Anupamaa, the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai on account of gross negligence and dereliction of duty.

The body also demanded an FIR against the producers, production house, television channel, and Film City officials for failing to ensure worker safety. In addition to this, they asked for an investigation into possible insurance fraud, examining whether the fire was intentional or was caused to claim insurance and a statewide fire audit of every studio and film set in Maharashtra. It also called for blacklisting of all production houses and channels that fail to comply with mandatory fire safety protocols.

The letter concludes by saying that AICWA shall formally escalate the matter to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha during the upcoming session starting 30th June 2025.

