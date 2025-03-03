Weeks after the India's Got Latent controversy, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani addressed his fans for the first time. He spoke about fighting through the situation and how it has affected his work

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has been keeping a low profile ever since he got embroiled in legal cases pertaining to India's Got Latent and the controversial question asked by Ranveer Allahbadia. While Ashish did not get in trouble for any comment, cases were also filed against him for being a part of the panel on the show. Now, Chanchlani has broken his silence on the matter with an emotional video message for his fans.

Ashish Chanchlani's emotional message for fans

On Monday, Ashish took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself addressing his fans and followers. He began the video by admitting that he does not know what exactly he must say. He then said, "Lad lenge situation se. Dekha hai aise tough times. Ye bhi dekh lenge (Will fight through this situation. I have seen such tough time and will see through this as well," he said requesting fans to keep him and his family in their prayers.)

Ashish also asked fans to extend their support when he resumes work. "Kaam mera thoada idar udhar ho gaya hai. Jab bhi waapis aaunga support karna. (My work has been affected. Please support me whenever I resume work). We will work hard. I will work hard," he said.

Ashish records statement

A week ago, Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in Navi Mumbai to record their statements in connection with the India's got latent row.

The Maharashtra Cyber had last week summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and others to record their statement on February 24.

Maharashtra Cyber is investigating the case registered by it against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".

Ashish Chanchlani's work front

After tickling our funny bones with his YouTube channel, digital star Ashish Chanchlani is gearing up for his primary project as a director. He will not only be directing the series but will also be acting in it.

Additionally, he has written the script for the drama, along with producing it. Over a month ago, he had wrapped the shoot of the series.

In the meantime, Ashish Chanchlani previously unveiled the captivating first-look poster for his upcoming horror-comedy series. The poster featured shadowy figures holding lanterns with a huge house in the backdrop. This hints towards a supernatural storyline with a massive cast.

Dropping the first look poster on his Instagram account, Ashish Chanchlani wrote as caption, "Comedy of errors or comedy of horrors...You decide #Acv159 can you guess the star cast? Coincidently, Today on my birthday I complete 10 years in the youtube industry. And as my new phase begins as a creator as well as ashu myself, I am proud to tell you all we are launching our own production house @AcvStudios_With this new beginning we are elated to tell you exciting fresh stories from our heartland filled not just with comedy, but horror, thrills and yes emotions as well...This project is my love letter to every ACVIAN...Thank you for being there."

