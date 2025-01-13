Fossils lead singer Rupam Islam broke down on stage at Kalyani while talking about the death of their former band member Chandramouli Biswas

Bengali rock band Fossils' former member Chandramouli Biswas was found hanging at him home in Kolkata

Former band member of Bengali rock band Fossils found dead, lead singer Rupam Islam breaks down on stage

Bengali rock band Fossils' former member Chandramouli Biswas was found hanging at him home in Kolkata on Sunday. The 48-year-old was a bassist with Fossils, one of the most popular bands in West Bengal. His body was found at a rented house on Indian Mirror Street in Kolkata.

Police investigating suspected suicide

According to the police, Biswas was alone at home that day. His parents were not present. His body was discovered first by his friend, Mehul Chakraborty, who immediately informed the police. "I hadn't been able to reach Chandramouli on the phone since morning. The phone kept ringing, and I grew worried. So, I went to his house with another friend in the afternoon, and that's when I saw him hanging from a fan," Mehul said.

Police are still investigating the matter, looking into why the singer took such a drastic step.

Fossils lead singer breaks down on stage

The news of Chandramouli's death reached the members of Fossils while they were on their way to perform in Kalyani, Nadia district of West Bengal. The band's lead vocalist, Rupam Islam broke down on stage at Banga Sanskriti Utsav in Kalyani.

A video posted by a fan on social media showed Rupam addressing the crowd with a trembling voice. "This is the 21st time we’re performing at this festival, and for 16 of those years, Chandramouli was with us. Today, his image stands behind us. We received the news of his passing just as we were on our way here," the singer said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

"The news hit us like a thunderbolt. None of us feel capable of playing music right now, but we are here because of our audience - because of the Bengali rock community that we built together. Chandramouli was a vital part of that journey," Rupam added.

Fossils is a hard rock band from Bengal formed in Kolkata in 1998. The group is considered one of the pioneering rock acts in Kolkata's Bengali music scene. The band currently comprises Rupam Islam (lead vocals, additional guitars), Deep Ghosh (rhythm guitar), Allan Temjen Ao (lead guitar), Tanmoy Das (drums), and Prasenjit 'Pom' Chakraborty (bass guitar).