It seems the ripple effect of India's Got Latent controversy has started to take shape. As legal battle continues around the use of words by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samaya Raina's popular YouTube show, comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is facing its effect. The actor and stand-up comedian's Lucknow shows have been cancelled by the state police, citing concern about law and order. The shows were cancelled following a letter from the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission asking the police to ensure his shows don’t ‘malign women’.

Women's commission raise concerns regarding language used in Bassi's show

The UP State Women's Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav wrote a letter to DGP Prashant Kumar on February 14. In the letter, she urged the police to ensure that the comedian's show does not malign women or cancel them. The letter also stressed on the use of inappropriate language in Bassi's previous shows and stressed on the need to maintain decorum.

“It has been known that on February 15, a comedy show of Anurag Singh Bassi is being organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Lucknow. After watching his previous shows on his YouTube channel, it has been noted that indecent words are used during his shows. Hence, you (DGP) are expected to please ensure that in this proposed programme and similar programmes of stand-up artists, neither any indecent words nor any undignified comments are made on women. Such shows should be cancelled and not permitted in the future if possible.”

Anubhav Singh Bassi's show cancelled

According to reports, ACP Radha Raman Singh cited law and order concern over potential objectionable content and denied the organisers a No Objection Certificate to hold the show. He also mentioned that there was a possibility of protests by people leading to a law and order issue.

Samay Raina's shows cancelled

Following the controversy around India's Got Latent founded by Raina, his upcoming April shows in Gujarat were cancelled. He was set to perform in multiple cities across the state. However, owing to the controversy and legal cases around his show, the tickets for the upcoming shows were pulled down, indicating its cancellation.