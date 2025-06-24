Popular content creator Viraj Ghelani's grandmother who would often make an appearance in his videos has passed away. The news was shared by Rupali Ganguly

Viraj Ghelani's nani passes away

Content creator and actor Viraj Ghelani's beloved grandmother has passed away. Ghelani's grandmother had become a popular face on social media with her presence in the creator's multiple funny videos. The news of her demise was shared by actress Rupali Ganguly who had also paid a visit to the grandmother days before her demise.

When Rupali visited Viraj's grandmother

Viraj's grandmother was huge fan of Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa and had often expressed her desire to meet the actress. Ganguly was aware of the same and had met her in person earlier. Not just that but Rupali had visited her at her Mumbai home when she learnt about granny's ill health. Viraj had captured the moment and posted it on social media. In the video, Rupali can be seen holding her grandmother's hand and sending good thoughts.

In the caption, he wrote, “When Rupali learned about Nani’s health struggles, she regularly checked in with me over calls to ensure everything was okay. Yesterday, she carved out time from her busy shoot to visit our home in Kandivali. Nani was thrilled, like a child meeting her superhero. Thank you, Rupali, for this unforgettable joy!"

Last year, Viraj shared a heartfelt video of his grandma crying after viewing a scene from the popular TV series. In the video, Viraj’s grandma was seen having an emotional moment after Rupali’s character Anupamaa was involved in an accident. Viraj assured her that it was only acting and not real. Later, he went above and beyond, calling Rupali Ganguly and requesting that she talk with his grandma directly.

About Viraj Ghelani

Viraj is known for his humorous sketches, comedy videos, and relatable content made around everyday situations. He gained prominence through Instagram but later expanded his content to YouTube as well.

He rose to fame through the YouTube channel FilterCopy and has also been a part of popular series like Little Things and What The Folks. The 34-year-old is an actor too, he was seen in Jawan, Govinda Naam Mera, and Jhamkudi. Viraj has also acted in some Gujarati films like What the Fafda starring Prateek Gandhi.