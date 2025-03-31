Director Sanoj Mishra made news for offering a role to the Kumbh Mela viral sensation Monalisa. He was taken into custody after a woman filed a case of rape and assault against him

Sanoj Mishra and Monalisa

Listen to this article Director Sanoj Mishra, who offered movie to Monalisa, arrested in rape case x 00:00

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra has been arrested in connection with a rape case. The director was in the news earlier this year after he offered a film role to the viral sensation Monalisa. The latter became popular for her distinct looks, where she along with her family was selling flowers during Kumbh Mela. After Monalisa went viral, she was offered a film titled The Diary 2025, directed by Sanoj Mishra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanoj Mishra arrested from Ghaziabad

Mishra's arrest came after his bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court. On March 30, 2024, the 45-year-old was apprehended by the Delhi Police following intelligence gathering and technical surveillance. Mishra was arrested in Ghaziabad by the Nabi Karim Police station.

About the case

The case centers around a 28-year-old woman from a small town, who alleged that Mishra repeatedly raped her over a period of four years. The woman, who aspired to become a film actress, claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with Mishra in Mumbai during this time. Mishra, who promised to marry her, coerced her into undergoing three abortions during this time, the woman alleged in her complaint. He later backed out of the commitment, prompting her to approach the police.

A police statement said, "An FIR was registered against Mishra at Nabi Karim police station in central Delhi, based on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman, who alleged abuse, forced abortions and threatening by the accused." The FIR was lodged on March 6, 2024, under several sections including rape, assault, causing miscarriage, and threatening.

The complainant also supported her allegations during a statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The police were able to gather medical evidence related to the alleged abortions from Muzaffarnagar.

The incident that triggered the complaint occurred on February 18, 2025, when the accused allegedly brought the victim to Hotel Shiva in Nabi Karim. Mishra is accused of having physical relations with the woman during this visit before abandoning her, leading to her filing the police complaint Meanwhile, Mishra is married and lives with his family in Mumbai.

(with inputs from agencies)