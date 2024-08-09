Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa went viral on social media after a photo of hers was spotted on a hoarding in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district. The hoarding was erected to endorse the temple festival

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa's picture was seen plastered on a hoarding in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district. The hoarding was erected for a religious festival in the district.

The hoarding was used to promote details of the Aadi festival in temples across Tamil Nadu to worship Goddess Amman (Parvati). The festival goes on for days and is celebrated grandly in different towns in Tamil Nadu. Thousands of devotees also attend the gathering during this time of the year.

One of the many hoardings giving details of the festival went viral after someone noticed Mia Khalifa's face on the poster alongside pictures of other deities. This came as a surprise to several as Mia Khalifa clearly has nothing to do with the festival.

Not just that, the image of Mia Khalifa was edited to make it look like she was carrying a 'paal kudam' (milk vessel) which is part of traditional offerings in the festival.

To add to this, the men who carried out the task of putting up the hoardings also put their faces on the board along with their names in Aadhar card format.

Soon after the posters went viral on social media, courtesy of the popularity of Mia Khalifa, the police arrived at the spot and took the posters down.

Who is Mia Khalifa?

Born in 1993, Mia is a Lebanese-American media personality and former adult film star. While her career in the pornographic film industry only lasted for three months, she is one of the most popular global porn star. She began working in adult films in October 2014. She soon became the most-viewed performer on Pornhub.

She landed in controversy after the release of one of her videos. In the said video, she performed in a threesome while wearing a hijab. That particular scene brought Khalifa instant popularity as well as criticism from writers and religious figures. In 2015, Khalifa was voted the "Number 1 Porn Star" on Pornhub. In January 2017, xHamster reported that she was the most-searched-for adult actress of 2016. In 2018, she became the most-searched-for actress on Pornhub.

After retiring from adult films, Khalifa pursued a new career as a social media personality, webcam model, and sports commentator