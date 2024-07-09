Here's a fact check about the viral clip: it was in 2023 when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited ISKCON Temple in London

In Pic: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma. Pic/X

Listen to this article Fact Check: Virat-Anushka didn't visit ISKCON Temple recently! Here’s the truth behind viral video x 00:00

The reports of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shifting to London are making all the headlines. Now, a new video of them attending a kirtan at London's ISKCON Temple is doing the rounds, and people believe that it is a recent clip. But to bust the bubble, here's a fact check about the viral clip: it was in 2023 when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited ISKCON Temple in London.

Several fans have been sharing this clip on their social media accounts, praising Virushka. Originally, this video was shared by Virat's fan club in 2023. In the viral video, Anushka looked cute in an all-white suit, while Kohli complemented her in a simple black T-shirt and jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat and Anushka have been visiting temples. They visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and recently took a spiritual break at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend Krishna Das Kirtan in London Yesterday pic.twitter.com/IRRnz8peh3 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) June 17, 2023

Just after the grand parade, Virat was snapped at the airport as he jetted off to London to meet his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Akaay and Vamika. After clinching the T20 World Cup trophy, the team landed in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister. Later, they came to Mumbai for a grand celebration.

After completing all his duties, Kohli was snapped at Mumbai airport exiting a black SUV. The cricketer was acing his look in a white T-shirt paired with cream pants and an olive green jacket. Virat Kohli was seen greeting airport staff before entering the building. Reports suggest that Virat is on his way to meet Anushka Sharma and their kids in London.

Anushka Sharma, who usually accompanies Virat during all of his matches, was absent from the final match as she’s busy with new motherhood. Anushka and Virat became parents to their son Akaay earlier this year in February.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Qala.' She also has 'Chakda 'Xpress,' a sports drama, in her kitty. Anushka is currently in London with Virat Kohli and their two kids.