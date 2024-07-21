The video of a fan spotting Orry watching a movie alone went viral, and it finally reached him. This breach of privacy didn't sit well with the influencer

Being a popular personality is no easy task; your privacy goes for a toss. Yesterday, an incident happened with social media sensation Orry, which proved that there is no privacy for a celeb. Yesterday, Orry decided to spend some quality time alone, as he went to watch a movie, but someone at the theatre spotted him and shot a video of the influencer without his permission.

The video of a fan spotting Orry watching a movie alone went viral, and it finally reached him. This breach of privacy didn't sit well with him. He reshared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "I just wanted to watch the movie and eat my popcorn. Don't do me like this."

He further requested PVR to charge a hefty amount of 25 lakhs for taking his video without his consent. This is not the first case of breach of privacy with actors. On multiple instances, actors have requested paparazzi and people to not invade their privacy.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also fell prey to this when a picture of her sitting in her house went viral. Back then, while reacting to the incident, Alia wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed that day. @mumbaipolice."

Before that, Anushka Sharma also faced a similar incident when she called out a media house for taking her picture without her consent. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote on Instagram, attaching the infamous picture.

Recently, Orry grabbed headlines when she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony. The social media sensation was present at almost all the ceremonies and had shared several inside videos as well.