Food influencer Chatori Rajani's son Taran Jain passes away at the age of 16

Updated on: 19 February,2025 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Food influencer Chatori Rajani revealed on Tuesday that she lost her 16-year-old son Taran in a road accident

Popular food influencer Rajani Jain known as Chatori Rajani shared some upsetting personal tragedy with her followers on social media. On Tuesday, she revealed that she lost her 16-year-old son in a road accident. The news of her son Taran Jain's demise at such a young age left her fans in shock. 


In a message posted on her social media handle, Rajani Jain and her husband Sangeet Jain wrote, "With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident."


 
 
 
 
 
In another update, the family informed that a Shok Sabha (prayer meeting) is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, at Terapanth Bhawan in Delhi’ Chhattarpur.

 
 
 
 
 
The news left her community of followers in shock. They flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences for the grieving family.

Rajani's son often features in her cooking videos that she regularly shares on social media. He was last seen in her Instagram reel shared on February 5. 

 
 
 
 
 
Who is Chatori Rajani?

Rajani Jain, popularly known as 'Chatori Rajani', is a renowned Indian food content creator celebrated for her engaging and candid cooking videos on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. She gained widespread recognition with her signature series titled "Aaj Mere Husband Ke Lunch Box Mein Kya Hai" ("What's in My Husband's Lunch Box Today"), where she shares daily tiffin recipes prepared for her husband. This relatable content has resonated with many, amassing over 600,000 followers on Instagram and more than 370,000 subscribers on YouTube.

