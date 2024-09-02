To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom, Warner Bros. Television and Julien's Auctions are offering several items from the show, including some clothing worn by the cast

A still from 'Friends'

Listen to this article 'Friends' fans can own Chandler Bing's sweater only if they're willing to pay the price x 00:00

Fans of 'Friends' now have the chance to own a piece of Matthew Perry's iconic wardrobe as Chandler Bing, but only if they're willing to pay the price.

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom, Warner Bros. Television and Julien's Auctions are offering several items from the show, including some clothing worn by the cast, in a live auction on September 23, as per People.

The auction, titled "The One with the 30-Year Anniversary Auction," is also available online.

Among the items up for bid is a sweater worn by Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the seventh season episode "The One with the Holiday Armadillo." The sweater, listed simply as the "Chandler Bing" Sweater, is blue-grey and made by Autumn Cashmere.

According to the auction listing, Perry wore the sweater in scenes at Central Perk, including one where Monica tells Chandler she won't be changing her last name to Bing, and later when Phoebe brings her late mother's Christmas candy dish to a holiday party.

The sweater comes with a costume tag reading "Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing" and a certificate of authenticity from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Archives & Preservation Services. Bidding for the sweater started at $250, but as of September 1, it has already reached $1,500, with final bids expected to fall between $1,000 and $1,500.

The auction takes place less than a year after Matthew Perry's tragic death in October 2023 at the age of 54, following an accidental drug overdose. It also coincides with the 30th anniversary of Friends, which premiered on September 22, 1994.

Other items in the auction are also attracting high bids. A grey mohair turtleneck worn by Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in the seventh season episode "The One with the Truth About London" has already reached a USD 4,000 bid, far surpassing its expected price of USD 1,000 to USD 1,500. A blue denim coat worn by Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay has a current bid of USD 2,250, while a full-size reproduction of the Central Perk couch has reached USD 6,000. The couch features orange velvet cushions, carved brown resin panelling, and copper-coloured tassels.

According to Julien's Auctions, this event is a tribute to the lasting impact of Friends, offering fans a special chance to own a piece of television history.