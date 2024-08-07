Hema Malini said, "It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly but would not get an opportunity"

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced a major setback at the 2024 Paris Olympics after being disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event. She was scheduled to take on United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified for weighing 100 grams more.

Reacting to the same, veteran actor and BJP leader Hema Malini told PTI, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly but would not get an opportunity.”

VIDEO | "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she should lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity," says BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/9vFyl91Dll — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2024

The statement didn’t go well with netizens who called out the ‘Dream Girl’. One user wrote, “Insensitive and tone deaf.”

“Every time she speaks on camera, I wonder what she exactly is on! She always talks like she is going to end that sentence and then ask you if you have any snacks, especially sweet ones,” added another.

“You don't have .0001gm of intelligence or decency in you. So, please keep quiet,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “My god. Is Hema Malini ok? This is shameful.”

The Indian Olympic contingent’s statement read, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

(With inputs from ANI)