Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Ricky Kej sets Guinness World Record with a choir of 14000 singing new version of Indias National Anthem watch video

Ricky Kej sets Guinness World Record with a choir of 14,000 singing new version of India's National Anthem - watch video

Updated on: 14 August,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The National Anthem features Ricky Kej, who directed the music in collaboration with top legendary Indian musicians, a 100-piece British Orchestra, and a choir of 14,000 tribal children

Ricky Kej sets Guinness World Record with a choir of 14,000 singing new version of India's National Anthem - watch video

Ricky Kej Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Ricky Kej sets Guinness World Record with a choir of 14,000 singing new version of India's National Anthem - watch video
x
00:00

On the eve of India's 78th Independence Day on Wednesday, Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej released his new version of the National Anthem for the public. Taking to his social media handles, he shared the song's video and said that he feels honoured.






"Honored to share my epic rendition of our National Anthem of India (Bharat). Featuring top legendary Indian musicians - a 100 piece British Orchestra and a choir of 14000 tribal children! We even won a Guinness World record :-) Please share, watch, use, but with respect :-) It is yours now, my humble gift to every Indian everywhere. Jai Hind! Happy #IndependenceDay2024 Featuring Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rahul Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sheik and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, Giridhar Udupa, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences," he wrote.

This rendition has already achieved a Guinness World Record by including nearly 14,000 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences.

The National Anthem features Ricky Kej, who directed the music in collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The group performance also includes flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, sarod maestros Aman and Ayaan Ali Khan, and santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, among many other renowned artists.

Talking about the rendition, Ricky Kej told ANI, "We brought together the best classical musicians from both North and South India to create a beautiful interpretation of the national anthem...We organised 14,000 students for a music lesson, culminating in them singing four-part harmonies of the national anthem."

"The national anthem was the first piece of music I ever learnt as a child," he shared, recalling how his parents instilled a sense of patriotism in him.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

independence day Entertainment News guinness book of world records bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK