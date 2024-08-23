Famous influencer Isha Ghaii Kalra has revealed the reason behind her husband Ankit's sudden demise with an emotional post

In Pic: Isha Ghaii Kalra and Ankit Kalra

Listen to this article Influencer Isha Ghaii's husband Ankit Kalra dies of heart attack at age 29, followers in shock x 00:00

It was 2 days ago when famous influencer Isha Ghaii Kalra took to her Instagram and shared the shocking news of her husband Ankit Kalra's demise. This news left everyone stunned, as the death of a 29-year-old is tough to sink in. Now, the Delhi-based social media star has revealed the reason for Ankit's sudden demise with an emotional post.

ADVERTISEMENT

While sharing that her 29-year-old husband suffered a heart attack, Isha posted a picture with her late husband and wrote, "Ankit, you left me to be with God, and it’s so unfair. Our 1.5 years together were far too short. That morning, I had no idea it would be our last. I’m still in denial, praying that this is all just a terrible dream and I’ll wake up on your side. Your heart gave up, and with it, my life has come to a stop. We had so many plans, and now I’m lost without you. This can’t be true. You left me behind, and it’s a loss I’ll never overcome! Heaven is so, so lucky to have you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insha Ghaii Kalra (@inshaghaii)

Many influencers reacted to Isha's emotional post. Popular content creator Swati Monga wrote, “I am still in shock. So sorry for your loss.” “Really sorry to hear this, Insha… sending prayers to you and your family,” commented Shibani Bedi. Ankita Sahigal stated, “This is so heartbreaking. May God give you strength, Insha.”

Many of Isha’s fans also sent strength and condolences to her. One fan wrote, “I know you guys only through this social media platform. This news has shaken everyone here... For the past few days, you are totally in my mind, and I’m praying for you. This is honestly a very bitter truth. May God give you immense strength to overcome this. Om Shanti.” “Still can't believe it. It’s easy to say stay strong, but I hope you process all the feelings. It’s really important. He is still watching you. Prayers for the family,” another user commented.

Earlier, while sharing the shocking news of her husband’s demise, Isha had posted a picture of him, stating, “Take me one day back; I promise to do things differently! Come back, baby, please? I miss you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insha Ghaii Kalra (@inshaghaii)

As per his bio, Ankit Kalra was an interior designer and a builder. He had over 20,000 followers.