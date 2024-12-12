In 2023, Lucky Ali complained to DG and IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood over the alleged encroachment of his farmland by the land mafia involving the husband of IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri

Lucky Ali Pic/Instagram

Singer Lucky Ali, who is known for being the soothing voice behind songs like O Sanam and Na Tum Jano Na Hum, courted controversy following his land dispute with Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer Rohini Sindhuri and her kin. Now, the Karnataka High Court has passed an interim order staying the FIR that was registered against the singer, who accused Sindhuri of harassment.

FIR stayed against Lucky Ali

As per Bar and Bench, the court ordered that the FIR be stayed and restrained the police from conducting any probe in the case. Ali alleged that he was harassed by the police given Sindhuri’s status as a senior government officer. The court said that the FIR was based on a complaint by Sindhuri’s mother-in-law. Earlier this year, Lucky Ali had approached the court seeking a quashing of the FIR based on wrongful restraint, intimidation, damage to property, and trespassing.

Lucky Ali alleges encroachment of his farm

In 2023, Lucky Ali complained to DG and IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood over the alleged encroachment of his farmland by the land mafia involving the husband of Sindhuri. He also alleged that Sindhuri was helping the land mafia and misusing state resources.

In his complaint, Lucky Ali stated, "I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali. I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency."

"My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore land mafia, with the help of his wife who is an IAS officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri. They are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly and illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents," Ali alleged.

"My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don't have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years. I wanted to meet you before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, we filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP," he said.

"I have not had any positive response as yet. My family and small children are alone on the farm. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land. Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the Public," Ali wrote.

The High Court will hear the matter further on December 16.