Ruchir Kulkarni is the DJ and music producer who created the viral 'Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo' back in 2022. The mashup is so viral that even Dua Lipa performed live to it at her Mumbai concert

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' is one of the most popular and viral songs from her creations. But if you were to get Indian fans to sing the song they might accidentally switch to the popular Bollywood song 'Woh Ladki Jo' from the movie 'Badshah' mid-way. And credit for this goes to DJ Ruchir Kulkarni, who created the 'Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo' which has a million reels created on the audio on Instagram. It is among the most viral mashups in real-time. And you know the mashup is viral when the 'Levitating' singer herself acknowledged and performed it live on stage during her Mumbai concert on Saturday.

Who is Ruchir Kulkarni?

Ruchir Kulkarni is a DJ and music producer who created the viral mashup. The track also became a favourite among social media users who started using the audio for creating reels.

Ruchir, a fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan considers 'Woh Ladki Jo' one of his favourite songs. "As a 90s kid and an SRK fan, this legendary song is my all time favourite and with Dua Lipa's Levitating taking over the charge, I knew I had to fuse them together," he said in an introductory video he created for himself on Instagram in July this year.

Ruchir had uploaded a reel on Instagram using the audio in 2021. In December 2022, he uploaded an extended version of the mashup on his YouTube channel which currently has 20 million views.

After Dua Lipa's surprise act, Ruchir took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "@dualipa performing on my mashup is the greatest achievement of my life".

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Lipa admitted she had heard the mashup and was “blown away” by it. She called it "amazing”. When asked who her favourite Bollywood actor is, she said, “I love Shah Rukh Khan!” During her previous performance in the city in 2019, Lipa had met Shah Rukh Khan and the duo did the superstar's iconic pose.

About Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert

The 29-year-old is on her Radical Optimism Tour and played an almost two-hour non-stop set at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai on November 30. This is her second performance in Mumbai. She began her set with her hit number, Training Season, and went on to sing her other hits like New Rules, Be The One, Dance The Night (Barbie; 2023), One Kiss, Break My Heart, among others. Addressing the audience from the stage, Lipa said, “I love you Mumbai… I am blown away by all this energy. We are going to have a lot of fun. Tonight is about us; it is about me and you and us living in the moment.”

Calling it “a special night”, Lipa spoke about her association with the country, “I am so overwhelmed by the turnout. Thank you so much for being here.”

“I have spent a fair bit of time in India, travelling and coming here for work; to see and visit. I am so taken back by the culture, the energy, the people, that I keep coming back," she added.

The Hotter Than Hell singer added, “Tonight feels really special because I started my year in Mumbai, and I feel like I am wrapping it up here, in a way.” Her trip to India at the beginning of the year was a low-key and intimate affair with her parents, Anesa Lipa and Dukagjin Lipa and her siblings - sister Rina, and brother Gjin. She spent some time in Jaipur, Rajasthan taking in the sights, spending time with the locals and going on a wildlife safari.