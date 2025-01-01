Sona Pandey has been a part of music videos and minor roles in Bhojpuri cinema. But an incident in September 2024 earned her the title of Rakhi Sawant of Bhojpuri cinema

Rakhi Sawant is a name and face that might hardly go unrecognisable by any Indian. She often makes headlines for her public antics and controversies surrounding her personal life including a public divorce and speaking her best, unfiltered thoughts out loud. She is often known as a Drama queen because of her antics onscreen and otherwise. In Bhojpuri, the title of Drama Queen is reserved for Sona Pandey, an actress known for her controversies rather than her work.

Sona Pandey manages to stay in the limelight for her controversies rather than her work onscreen. This has earned her the title of Rakhi Sawant of Bhojpuri cinema

About Sona Pandey

Like Rakhi Sawant, Sona Pandey has also appeared in music videos and minor roles onscreen. However, Pandey has always stayed in the limelight for her public antics, a trait Sawant is known for.

Pandey reportedly created a storm in the Bhojpuri film industry in September 2024 with some big revelations. She came to be known as Rakhi Sawant of Bhojpuri cinema after she claimed that popular Bhojpuri singer Tufani Lal Yadav made certain demands from her in exchange of work. She went ahead and made his demands public. In an interview she said that she felt no shame in speaking the truth, even though the words she used during the interview were unconventional and bold. While some supported her, some also criticised her for making the alleged demands public. The bold language she used during this period brought a lot of attention to her.

About Rakhi Sawant lately

The actress never fails to entertain the audience with her impromptu public antics and controversies. Whether it is her appearance on Bigg Boss or her spat with Sherlyn Chopra, Sawant knows how to stay in the limelight and entertain and has been doing so consistently for years. She recently appeared as a guest panelist on comedian Samay Raina's hugely popular show 'India's Got Latent', The episode was aired on Youtube on December 31.

Earlier, a clip of Rakhi standing up, breaking a chair in the middle of the stage, and storming off had gone viral. However, the final edited episode of over 1 hour did not feature the dramatic moment. However, Rakhi was seen entertaining all by cracking jokes at the behest of her co-panelists and the contestants.