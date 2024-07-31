Breaking News
Legendary painter MF Hussain's son Shafaat passes away

Updated on: 31 July,2024 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shafaat, who was wheelchair-bound due to his leg being amputated, was not keeping well for the past few years and has unfortunately passed away today. Read the full story for details

Shafaat Hussain

MF Hussain son death: Maqbool Fida Husain, commonly known as MF Hussain, was one of the most renowned and internationally recognized Indian artists of the 20th century. Sadly, his third son, Shafaat, has passed away today.


As per our intel, Shafaat, who was wheelchair-bound due to his leg being amputated, was not keeping well for the past few years.



Husain was born on September 17, 1915, in Pandharpur, Bombay Province (now Maharashtra), into a Suleymani Bohra family. He developed an interest in art through studying calligraphy at a Madrasa in Baroda. Husain attended the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejebhoy School of Art in Mumbai but couldn't complete his education. 


At 92, Husain received the prestigious Raja Ravi Varma award from the government of Kerala. The announcement sparked controversy, with some cultural organizations campaigning against the award and filing petitions in the Kerala courts. 

MF Husain passed away at the age of 95 on June 9, 2011, following a heart attack. He had been unwell for several months. He died at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and was buried in Brookwood Cemetery on June 10, 2011.

This is a developing story

