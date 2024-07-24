Reports suggest that Orry is preparing for his big acting debut titled "Orryginal: A Story Like Never Before." The poster of his debut was leaked.

In Pic: Orry

Orry has been in the headlines for a good amount of time now. We are all past the question of "Who is Orry?" From being a liver influencer, he is now gearing up to become an actor. Yes, you read it right—reports suggest that Orry is preparing for his big acting debut. It is said that PVR INOX accidentally posted a picture of the poster for Orry's big-screen debut titled "Orryginal: A Story Like Never Before."

PVR INOX, while dropping the poster, wrote, "Orry spills it all in #Orryginal! From social media to his big-screen debut, watch Orry like never before only at PVR INOX." This news has created quite a stir.

Orry in the News

Recently, Orry caught headlines when an incident happened with the social media sensation. The incident proved that there is no privacy for a celebrity. Earlier, Orry decided to spend some quality time alone by watching a movie, but someone at the theatre spotted him and shot a video of the influencer without his permission.

The video of a fan spotting Orry watching a movie alone went viral, and it finally reached him. This breach of privacy didn’t sit well with him. He reshared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "I just wanted to watch the movie and eat my popcorn. Don’t do me like this."

He further requested PVR to charge a hefty amount of 25 lakhs for taking his video without his consent. This is not the first case of a breach of privacy with actors. On multiple instances, actors have requested paparazzi and people to not invade their privacy.

Orry on Acting as a Career

Earlier, during an appearance on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Orry mentioned, “I have no interest in doing films or shows. Who dreams of hard labor? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work. And in this industry, work never ends. You take the work home with you, your life revolves around your work. People think it’s an easy life, but it isn’t.”