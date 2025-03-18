Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit has filed a complaint at the Singhadawar Police Station, accusing Hema Malini of hurting and violating religious sentiments

Hema Malini in Puri Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Police complaint against Hema Malini over 'illegal' entry to Puri Jagannath Temple x 00:00

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has courted controversy after she visited the revered Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha last week on the occasion of Holi. The Dream Girl offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath in the presence of Puri MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra. However, it seems like her visit has been deemed illegal resulting in a police complaint.

Odisha: BJP MP Hema Malini offered prayers at Puri's Jagannath Temple pic.twitter.com/pTFz5Z1IGe — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2025

Row over Hema Malini’s 'illegal' entry at Puri

As per reports, Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit has filed a complaint at the Singhadawar Police Station, accusing the actor-turned-politician of hurting and violating religious sentiments. The outfit claimed that the BJP MP married Dharmendra, a Muslim, and has gone against traditions by visiting the Srimandir. The outfit's chief Priyadarshan Pattnaik demanded Hema Malini be arrested if the allegations were found to be true.

Hema Malini married Dharmendra in 1980. As per the complaint, Dharmendra, who was already married to Prakash Kaur converted to Islam, bypassed the Hindu Marriage Act, and tied the knot with Malini in a Nikah, which was solemnised by Moulana Kazi Abdulah Faizabadi. Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', 'Do Dishayen' and many more. The duo share two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and also have five grandchildren. Dharmendra shares four children with Prakash Kaur - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeita.

Hema Malini’s Puri visit

Expressing her joy, Hema Malini told the media, "Feeling blessed to have celebrated Holi at Jagannath Puri. I have come from Mathura... Yesterday, we celebrated Holi at Mathura; today, we are celebrating the festival here... I thank the Odisha government, the people, and Sambit Patra for the arrangements."

She also encouraged people to celebrate the festival in the spirit of devotion, adding, "The message for Holi is... You all should play Holi. It's Lord Krishna's festival... Play Phoolon ki Holi (Holi with flowers)."

The visit to Puri was part of her Odisha tour, which also included a mesmerizing dance performance at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar on March 14.

On the acting front, Hema Malini was last seen in Shimla Mirchi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. It was released in 2020.