Neelam Kothari recently opened up about her ex-husband Rishi Sethia on the show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Here's everything you need to know about him

Rishi Sethia

On the third season of the popular Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives', Neelam Kothari opened up about her first marriage. The actress who is currently in a happy marriage with Sameer Soni spoke about her first marriage for the first time in public. On the show, she broke down in front of producer Ektaa Kapoor as se spoke about the failure of her marriage to Rishi Sethia.

Neelam Kothari on her first marriage and divorce

Neelam was heard telling Ektaa how her daughter Ahana found out about her divorce through the internet and her questioning about it to her, shook her. "Ahana came to me and said, ‘Mumma, you never told me you were divorced’. I just died. I was stumped. I had no words. I told Ahana, ‘First of all, how do you know?’ She said, ‘You’re a celebrity, so my friends and I were googling you. The first thing came up was that you were divorced. You were married," said Neelam while talking to Ektaa.

Talking about her first marriage, Neelam said that she walked out of it after her individuality was being taken away from her. “I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and alcohol. I was fine with everything. I was also asked to change my name, and I did that, too. A lot of people do that. But, changing my identity? That is something I was not okay with. I reached a point where I questioned myself, ‘How am I allowing this?’ There were several times when I used to be in a supermarket or out on lunch, and someone would come up to me and ask, ‘Are you Neelam the actress?’ And I had to say, ‘No, I am not Neelam.'”

Neelam Kothari and Rishi Sethia tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Bangkok in October 2000.

Who is Rishi Sethia?

Neelam was married to Rishi Sethia, a man who belonged to a powerful and wealthy family based in the UK. The Sethia family is among the richest Asians in the UK with an estimated net worth of Rs 65000 crore. He is the son of industrialist Nirmal Kumar Sethia and the late Chitra Devi Sethia. The family moved to London in 1969 and set up successful business ventures. Their luxury tea brand, Newby, caters to several five-star hotels and and Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide.

Rishi's father also established the N Sethia Foundation, a charitable organization that supports various causes. The foundation funds medical research, education for underprivileged children, cultural preservation, and disaster relief efforts.

Rishi marries Delh-based socialite and entrepreneur Queenie Singh

After parting ways with Neelam, Rishi found love in former Miss India and entrepreneur Queenie Singh. She is a well-known socialite in Delhi. Queenie Singh and Rishi Sethia got married in an intimate wedding aboard a yacht in St. Tropez, France in 2015. Both Queenie and Rishi Sethia got married for the second time. Before the union, Queenie was married to Raja Dhody.

Queenie Singh is a jewellery designer by profession. She has had high-profile clients like Hillary Clinton, Queen of Morocco, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Amrita Arora, Jade Jagger, Lindsay Lohan, Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton.

Meanwhile, before meeting Queenie, Rishi was allegedly engaged to a Delhi-based girl who later called off the engagement. He was also rumoured to be dating a Mumbai politician's daughter. Rishi met Queenie during this time and even though she is older to him, love-struck and age didn't matter.

According to reports from The Economic Times, Rishi’s father, Nirmal Sethia, disapproved of the union and consequently excluded him from his lavish inheritance.