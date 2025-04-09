RJ Mahvash was seen cheering for Punjab Kings during their match against CSK, once again fueling dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Dating rumours between RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal have gained momentum after the former was seen cheering for Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The Punjab team defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling game as part of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) season. RJ Mahvash was spotted in the stands, enthusiastically cheering for Punjab Kings. Notably, Chahal is part of the Punjab Kings' playing XI.

The match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings took place in Mullanpur. RJ Mahvash appeared on camera multiple times during the match. She was seen dancing after Rachin Ravindra’s dismissal and celebrating Prabhsimran Singh’s half-century during the game. Mahvash also shared a video from the stands, waving the PBKS flag.

Earlier this year, RJ Mahvash sparked dating rumours with Chahal when the two were spotted attending an ICC Champions Trophy match together.

RJ Mahvash’s relationship status

In a chat with Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash stated that she is single.

“I am very much single, and I don't understand the concept of marriage in today's time. I am someone who would date only when I have to marry. I don't go on casual dates because I will only date someone I want to get married to. I am that person, like in the film Dhoom, who sees his wife and kids behind the bike.”

She further added, “Shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai (I don't understand the concept of marriage), so I have put a halt to it.”

Chahal & Mahvash’s dating rumours

Previously, rumours suggested that Yuzvendra Chahal was romantically involved with Mahvash after pictures of them, along with other friends, surfaced on social media. However, Mahvash was quick to shut down these speculations.

In an Instagram story earlier this year, RJ Mahvash wrote, “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?”