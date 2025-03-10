Celebrating Team India's win, social media influencer RJ Mahvash shared a video showing the fireworks in the background with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal by her side

Listen to this article RJ Mahvash shares pictures with Yuzvendra Chahal after India wins Champions Trophy against New Zealand x 00:00

Social media influencer RJ Mahvash, who set tongues wagging with her appearance at the Champions Trophy Final by sitting in the stands with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, shared a series of pictures on Instagram after India won against New Zealand. Celebrating the team’s win, she shared a video showing the fireworks in the background with Chahal by her side. “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi. I am good luck for team India!” she wrote in the caption.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal at CT Final

Earlier, the two were spotted chatting after the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings when the scoreboard read 184 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The two were also seen in actor Vivek Oberoi’s Instagram video when the actor asked him about the probable outcome of the match. Responding to the same, the cricketer raised his support for India. Apparently, the cricketer also follows the social media star on Instagram and was even interviewed by her back in 2022.

RJ Mahvash on dating rumours with Chahal

While Chahal parted ways with his wife Dhanashree, he was rumoured to be dating Mahvash after they were spotted leaving a hotel. Reacting to the reports, the influencer shared a statement which read, “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” she added.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for dance lessons. The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. Amid the chaos, they’ve also been sharing cryptic posts. According to ABP News, the couple is expected to complete the final proceedings after which they will be officially divorced. It is said that the decision to split was through mutual consent.