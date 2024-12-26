RJ Simran Singh's body was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night. She allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in Gurugram

RJ Simran Singh Pic/Instagram

Simran Singh, a popular freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in Sector 47 in Gurugram, police said on Thursday. According to a report by PTI, her body was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night, they said, adding no suicide note was found on the spot. Simran, also known as ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan' had over six lakh followers on Instagram.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah pays tribute

Jammu Kashmir National Conference shared a post on X with statements from Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah expressing grief over Simran Singh’s demise.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the JKNC, and Vice President and Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah along with Deputy CM @Surinderch55 have expressed profound grief over the tragic & untimely demise of Simran Singh, popularly known as RJ Simran and lovingly referred to as "Jammu ki… — JKNC (@JKNC_) December 26, 2024

The post read, “Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the JKNC, and Vice President and Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah along with Deputy CM @Surinderch55 have expressed profound grief over the tragic & untimely demise of Simran Singh, popularly known as RJ Simran and lovingly referred to as "Jammu ki Dhadkan." Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah extended their heartfelt condolences to Simran’s family, friends, and countless fans during this difficult time. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to her loved ones to bear this unimaginable loss.”

"Simran’s voice and charm resonated with the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of our region will always be remembered," they said in a joint statement.

Netizens react to Simran Singh’s last Instagram post

Simran’s last post was on December 13. Sharing a reel of herself in a bespoke outfit, smiling at the camera, she wrote, “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ SIMRAN (@rjsimransingh)

Netizens reacted to her untimely death and commented, “This thing proves people only look happy on Instagram but reality is different.”

Another user added, “The tragic news of RJ Simran Singh's passing has shaken me deeply. It’s heartbreaking to see someone so full of life leave us this way. We truly never know what battles someone is fighting behind closed doors. Let’s remind ourselves to be kind, patient, and compassionate with everyone—whether they appear happy or are visibly struggling. Talk to people, check in on your friends, and lend an ear to those who need it.”

One user wrote, “Social media often portrays a picture-perfect world where people seem happy and fulfilled, but the reality can be very different. Many individuals silently struggle with mental health issues.”