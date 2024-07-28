Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara shared glimpses of her grandmother Annabel Mehta's book 'The Passage of India'. The book follows the life journey of Mrs Mehta

Sara Tendulkar with her grandmother

Listen to this article Sara Tendulkar gives shoutout to her grandmother's book 'My Passage to India' featuring unseen pics of the family x 00:00

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to her Instagram feed to give a shoutout to her maternal grandmother. Sara shared a photo of herself posing with her grandmother and her book titled 'My Passage to India'.

Sara's maternal grandmother Annabel Mehta moved to India from England for love. Lauding her grandmother, Sara wrote, "My Granny has lived the most incredible life. She moved from England to India in the 1950s for my Grandpa. Her journey of love, marriage, motherhood as well as grief and bereavement is documented in her very own book ‘My Passage to India’, now available on Amazon."

Sara also shared pictures of glimpses from inside the book which featured unseen pictures of the family. From the early life of Annabel to becoming Sachin Tendulkar's mother-in-law and eventually grandparents to Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, the book captures her life and moving to India in the '60s.

Annabel's daughter Anjali got married to Sachin Tendulkar in the year 1995. The two reportedly met at the Mumbai airport when Anjali had come to see off her mother. Sachin was at the airport post an international tour for cricket.

Sara Tendulkar completes her Masters:

Recently, Sara completed her Masters and her parents could not be more proud. Sachin Tendulkar wrote a sweet note for his princess. Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of his daughter and his wife as Sara completed her master's with distinction.

Sachin, while sharing a picture of Sara, wrote, “It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Masters with Distinction, from UCL’s Dept of Medicine, in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It’s not easy. Here’s to all your dreams for the future. We know you’ll make them come true. Dher ‘Sara’ Pyaar.” Along with the picture, Sachin also shared the video of Sara receiving her degree.

Earlier reports suggested that Sara Tendulkar is keen on acting and might soon make her Bollywood debut. Speaking to Bollywood Life, a close source said, “Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However, the 24-year-old girl is interested in making her career in the glamour world.”

“Sara, who often maintains a low-key profile, might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented, and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes,” the source added.