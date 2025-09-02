Suhana Khan has reportedly landed in trouble over a land deal she did in Alibaug. It is believed that she purchased the land for Rs 12 crore from a family in Cuffe Parade. The land was allegedly allotted to farmers by the government

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has found herself in legal trouble surrounding a real estate deal. It has come to light that Suhana has reportedly purchased the land allotted to the farmers by the government without procuring proper permissions and paperwork. The said land is located in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Suhana Khan's land deal in trouble

The piece of land bought by Suhana reportedly costs Rs 12.91 crores. She reportedly paid the amount to the Khote family, based in Cuffe Parade, an upmarket area of Mumbai. The Archies actress had even paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh at the time when she bought the land. The transfer allegedly took place on May 30, 2023, through Standard Chartered Bank.

The piece of land is believed to be located in the Thal village. It was given to the farmers by the government for the purpose of farming. The matter is currently under investigation, and an impartial report has been sought from the Alibaug tehsildar. The order was reportedly issued by the Resident Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Suhana Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is gearing up for her upcoming and much-anticipated film King with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. It marks her second film, after the streaming movie The Archies, which was unanimously panned by the critics and the audiences alike. King will mark her debut on the big screen, given that The Archies was an OTT-only release

Earlier, her father suffered an injury to his arm while filming King. The superstar reportedly sustained an injury while filming an action sequence for the film. Consequently, he had to leave the shooting of the film midway and was rushed to the hospital for a medical procedure. He underwent surgery for it and will take a couple of months to recover, he said.

Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award in 33 years of his career recently. Following the win, he appeared in public view after a few days when he took to his Instagram to upload a video of himself wearing a sling and expressed his gratitude to the government.



