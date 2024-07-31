The National Award-winning director criticized government officials for repeatedly delaying his daughter Kimaya Mehta's Aadhar registration despite several visits to the office

Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta often uses his X account to share his honest opinions and thoughts. Recently, the National Award-winning director criticized government officials for repeatedly delaying his daughter Kimaya Mehta's Aadhar registration despite several visits.

Director Hansal Mehta accuses Aadhaar office of 'harassment'

My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card since past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East braving rains, going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other. Get this signed, get this… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 31, 2024

In his recent post on 'X', he penned, “My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card since past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East braving rains, going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other. Get this signed, get this document, the stamp is not in the correct place, you dont have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week… This is most frustrating and nothing short of harassment.” Hansal also tagged the official X account of Unique Identification Authority of India and Aadhar in the post.

On the work front

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently announced the third instalment of his hit franchise 'Scam'.This time, the subject of his show is Subrata Roy and the show is titled Scam 2010. Announcing the project, Hansal Mehta shared in his social media post, "Sc3m is back! Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, coming soon on @sonylivindia #Scam2010OnSonyLIV #Scam2010."

Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara group of businesses managed to expand the empire encompassing diverse sectors like finance, real estate, media, and hospitality.In 2014, the Supreme Court of India ordered Roy's detention for failing to appear in court in connection with a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This led to a prolonged legal battle, which resulted in him spending time in Tihar Jail. He was eventually released on parole.

Subrata Roy passed away in November 2023, at the age of 74.

On expanding the franchise, Hansal Mehta, Show Runner and Director said, "Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I'm thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger than life story alive."

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, "The Scam series has become more than just a show; it's a pop cultural phenomenon. With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history. With Hansal at the helm and Sony LIV as our partner, we look forward to this next season."

